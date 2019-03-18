RSOS Class 10th, 12th admit card released, here’s how to download

RSOS admit card: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released the admit card or hall ticket for class 10 and class 12 board exams on its official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

The admit card will have the details on reporting time, exam date and venue. The class 12 exams will begin on March 29 and end on April 26. The open school examinations will now be conducted from March 29, 2019, which was earlier scheduled from March 28.

RSOS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official notification, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Secondary or Senior secondary permission letter 2019’ link under ‘important news’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using enrolment number and press submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. The admit card is the ‘permission letter’ to enter the exam hall without the same no candidate will be allowed to appear for exams, according to the official notification.

Over 20 lakh students will appear in the Rajasthan board examinations that will commence in March. As many as nine lakh students in Class 12 and 11 lakh in Class 10 will be appearing for the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) exams.