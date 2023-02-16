RSMSSB REET 2022 admit card to release soon; steps to download

RSMSSB REET 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) recently announced that the admit card for the REET 2022 exam for Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) posts will release today, i.e. February 17. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website of RSMSSB — recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB REET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB — recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Get Admit Card” link.

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print for future reference.

The RSMSSB REET 2022 test is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to 28, and March 1. The RSMSSB REET 2022 examination will be held on Feb 25 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12 noon.