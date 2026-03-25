rskmp.in, RSK MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 (Delayed): Websites to check

More than 11 lakh students each appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8. (Image: Official website rskmp.in)

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Madhya Pradesh, will declare the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 today, March 25. The RSKMP results were scheduled to be out at 11:30 am; however, the time has changed to 1:30 pm. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their scorecards on the official website at rskmp.in, using their roll number or Samagra ID.

Read | MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Live Updates: Result to be out at 11:30 am

For more updates on MP Board exam results, students can check IE Education

This year, the Class 5 exams were conducted from February 20 to February 26, while the Class 8 exam was held on February 28, 2026. All exams took place in a single shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm across the state.