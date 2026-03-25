rskmp.in, RSK MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 (Delayed): Websites to check

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Madhya Pradesh, will declare the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 today, March 25. The RSKMP results were scheduled to be out at 11:30 am; however, the time has changed to 1:30 pm. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their scorecards on the official website at rskmp.in, using their roll number or Samagra ID.
Read | MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Live Updates: Result to be out at 11:30 am
For more updates on MP Board exam results, students can check IE Education
This year, the Class 5 exams were conducted from February 20 to February 26, while the Class 8 exam was held on February 28, 2026. All exams took place in a single shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm across the state.
More than 11 lakh students each appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 examinations, including candidates from both government and private schools. The results will be released online, and students are advised to have their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.
To check the results, students need to visit the official website, click on the relevant Class 5 or Class 8 result link, enter their roll number or Samagra ID along with the captcha code, and submit the details. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future reference.
In case of heavy traffic or slow website response, students can try again after some time or use alternative platforms such as DigiLocker to access their marksheets.
The scorecard will include key details such as student name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the marksheet.
Last year, the results were declared in late March, and a similar timeline has been followed this year. Category-wise performance data from 2025 showed pass percentages above 90% across all major categories, indicating a consistently high success rate.
Students and parents are encouraged to regularly check the official website for live updates, including the direct result link, toppers list, and pass percentage details once the results are announced.