rskmp.in, MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Live Updates: Result to be out at 11:30 am

To check their results online, students will need to enter their roll code and roll number in the login portal (rskmp.in)

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Direct Link at rskmp.in Live Updates: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will today, March 25 be announcing the Class 5 and Class 8 exam results. Students who appeared for the 2026 examinations will be able to access their results through the official website, rskmp.in. The MPBSE results are scheduled to be released at 11:30 am.

The Class 5 examinations were conducted from February 20 to February 26, 2026, while the Class 8 exams took place from February 28 to March 5, 2026. Both exams were held in a single shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Story continues below this ad To check their results online, students will need to enter their roll code and roll number in the login portal. Additionally, they will have the option to view and download their results using a QR code. Last year, the board declared the results on March 28. The overall pass percentage stood at 92.70% for Class 5 and 90.02% for Class 8. In comparison, the pass percentages in 2024 were 75.21% for Class 5 and 73.19% for Class 8. Live Updates Mar 25, 2026 10:03 AM IST MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Direct Link at rskmp.in Live Updates: When is RSKMP declaring Class 5 and Class 8 results? As per the RSKMP Class 5, 8 result date and time, the MP board Class 5, 8 results will be declared at 11.30 am today, March 25. MP Board Class 5, 8 result date and time (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ representative) Students who appeared for the 2025-26 exams can check the RSKMP result from the official website – rskmp.in. The MP board Class 5, 8 results are released at the official website.

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