RSCIT result, final answer key 2019 declared: Steps to download

RSCIT result 2019: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (Kota Open University) has declared the results for the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT). Candidates can check their result at the official websites, vmou.ac.in or rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Advertising

The exam was conducted on September 8, 2019 and the final answer key for the ESCIT exam of both new and only syllabus has also been released.

RSCIT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, vmou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RS-CIT result’ link next to the varsity name in the banner

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the ‘view result’ link next to old or new syllabus

Step 5: Select district and click on the bubble for the details you have in hand

Step 6: Fill details, click on ‘view result’

Step 7: Result will appear, download

Candidates can take a print out of the online result. This will act as a provisional mark sheet.

About Vardhman Mahaveer Open University

Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU or previously known as Kota Open University, renamed through a Gazette notification by the Government of Rajasthan on 21st September 2002) came into being in 1987 as a pioneering institution for open learning in Rajasthan.