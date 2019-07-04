Rs. 781.42 crore financial aid provided to institutions under Technical Education Quality program: HRD minister

The central government has provided Rs. 781.42 crore to institutions under Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) during last three years from 2016 to 2019, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Thursday.

“An amount of Rs. 781.42 crore has been released to institutions under TEQIP. An amount of Rs. 63.63 crore has been spent on high quality books and learning resources under TEQIP-III, which are being used in regular Teaching-Learning process at TEQIP-III institutes,” Pokhriyal said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The government has also provided GATE training and Employability skill training to the final year students to improve their employability, he added.

A total of 8,645 and 17,384 students have been provided training during 2017-18 & 2018-19 respectively through TEQIP-III. The newly admitted first year students are provided a 3-week bridge course in Mathematics, Physics, Communication skills and Computer, the HRD minister said.

No other institutions are expected to be selected under TEQIP-III, as the programme is scheduled to conclude by September 30, 2020. There is no proposal to extend similar programmes to Commerce and Social Science Institutions, the minister said.