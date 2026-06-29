RRB Technical Recruitment 2026 short notification out; apply for 6565 vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Technician short notification 2026 on their official website, rrbapply.gov.in. The recruitment will be conducted to fill 6,565 vacancies from grade I (signal) and grade III posts. The application process for this will start online at June 30, 2026 and will end at July 29, 2026 (11:59 PM) through their official website.

Candidates who are interested in this position should fill up the form and complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid any kind of last-minute issues. The selection process will take place at three stages. At first, there will be an exam which will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

After which there will be document verification for the eligible candidate, followed by which their will be medical examination.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2o26: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post, candidates must complete their class 10 or equivalent exam and have an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from an institute which is recognized by NCVT or SCVT. Those who have an Act Apprenticeship certificate are also eligible to apply. Candidates applying for grade I (signal) may also need to have a degree or diploma in the relevant engineering branch.

For Technician Grade I signal posts, candidates aged 18 to 33 years are eligible to apply, while for Technician Grade III posts, those aged 18 to 30 years are eligible to apply. However, as per the government rules, candidates who are from the reservation category will be eligible for the upper age relaxation.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2o26: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Create an account with your details.

Step 3: Then select the CEN and zone.

Step 4: Fill up the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required fees.

Step 6: Pay the required fees.

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout of the same.

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RRB Technician Recruitment 2o26: Pay Scale

Candidates who are appointed for the Technician Grade I posts will initially get a pay of Rs 29,200 under the 7th pay commission per month under pay level 5. Applicants who got selected for the Technical Grade III posts will get placed under pay level 2 with a basic pay of Rs 19,900 per month.

Apart from the basic payment, they will also get various allowances and benefits, which includes dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance (TA), pension benefits, railway travel concessions and medical facilities as per the rules.