RRB reschedules CBT for NTPC graduate posts; exam on February 11

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the rescheduling of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates applying under CEN No 05/2024 for recruitment to NTPC graduate-level posts. The revised CBT will now be conducted on February 11, 2026, for candidates who appeared in the examination held on December 28, 2025, and had opted for rescheduling.

According to the official notice, the link to view the exam city and date intimation, along with the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be activated 10 days prior to the examination date on the official websites of all RRBs. Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories will be able to download their travel passes through this link.