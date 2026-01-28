RRB reschedules CBT for NTPC graduate posts; exam on February 11

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the rescheduling of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates applying under CEN No 05/2024 for recruitment to NTPC graduate-level posts. The revised CBT will now be conducted on February 11, 2026, for candidates who appeared in the examination held on December 28, 2025, and had opted for rescheduling.
According to the official notice, the link to view the exam city and date intimation, along with the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be activated 10 days prior to the examination date on the official websites of all RRBs. Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories will be able to download their travel passes through this link.
The e-call letters (admit cards) will be made available for download four days before the exam date, as mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.
RRBs have advised candidates to rely only on official RRB websites for updates related to the recruitment process and cautioned against unauthorised sources. The notice also warns candidates to remain alert against touts or fraudulent job promises, reiterating that selections are made strictly on the basis of CBT performance and merit.
Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official RRB portals for further updates.
Also, Indian Railways will start the application against RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 for approximately 22,000 Level-1 vacancies on January 31. The last date to submit the online application has been extended to March 2, 2026, up to 11.59 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill around 22,000 vacancies approximately across various railway zones and production units for Level-1 posts under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix. Selected candidates will be placed in Level-1 with an initial basic pay of Rs 18,000, along with applicable allowances as per rules.