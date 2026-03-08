RRB releases NTPC Graduate Level exam city slips; CBT to begin from March 16

The Board has announced that Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be a key requirement for candidates appearing in the NTPC Graduate Level Computer-Based Test in 2026. (Image- AI Generated)

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam city intimation slips for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) under recruitment notification CEN 06/2025. The slip was issued on March 7, 2026 — approximately 10 days before the exam — to inform candidates about their allotted exam city ahead of the official admit card release.

The CBT 1 examination is scheduled to run from March 16 to March 27, 2026, covering over 5,800 graduate-level vacancies. The exam will be held in three daily shifts: the first at 9 am, the second at 12:45 pm, and the third at 4:30 pm. Each shift lasts 90 minutes, and candidates are required to arrive at their exam centre at least one and a half hours before the start time.