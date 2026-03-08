RRB releases NTPC Graduate Level exam city slips; CBT to begin from March 16

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam city intimation slips for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) under recruitment notification CEN 06/2025. The slip was issued on March 7, 2026 — approximately 10 days before the exam — to inform candidates about their allotted exam city ahead of the official admit card release.
The CBT 1 examination is scheduled to run from March 16 to March 27, 2026, covering over 5,800 graduate-level vacancies. The exam will be held in three daily shifts: the first at 9 am, the second at 12:45 pm, and the third at 4:30 pm. Each shift lasts 90 minutes, and candidates are required to arrive at their exam centre at least one and a half hours before the start time.
The slip includes the candidate’s name, registration number, exam date, exam city, and shift timing. Testbook Importantly, it does not contain the specific exam centre address — that information will only appear on the admit card. The admit card will be released four days before each candidate’s respective exam date.
Candidates can download the city slip by logging in to the official portal at rrb.digialm.com or their respective regional RRB website using their registration number and password, or date of birth. Aspirants will also receive notification of their exam city via SMS and email to their registered mobile number and email address.
The recruitment covers 5,810 vacancies across posts, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Senior Clerk cum Typist.
The CBT 1 exam pattern consists of 100 questions carrying 100 marks — 40 from general awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from general intelligence and reasoning — to be completed in 90 minutes, with one-third negative marking for wrong answers.
The RRB has made it clear that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be conducted at exam centres before entry. Candidates must carry the original Aadhaar card or a printed e-verified Aadhaar, and ensure it remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before exam day.
Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories can also download a travel pass from the portal, which entitles them to concessional train tickets for travel to their exam centre. Aspirants are also advised to verify all details on the slip carefully and check their respective regional RRB websites regularly for admit card updates and any further instructions.