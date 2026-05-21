RRB Technician Grade 1 Results 2026 Out: How to download from regional websites

RRB Technician Grade 1 Results 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the results for the Technician Grade 1 Signal recruitment examination under CEN 02/2025. Candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted on March 13, 2026 can now check their qualifying status and download their scorecards through the official regional RRB websites.
According to the official notice, candidates shortlisted in the CBT have been provisionally selected for the next stage of the recruitment process, which includes Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination. The list of shortlisted roll numbers has been released in ascending order and not according to merit rank.
RRB has clarified that candidates can check their individual result and scorecard by logging in to the RRB portal using their Registration Number and Date of Birth. The scorecard link will remain active from May 21 to June 4, 2026.
How to download RRB Technician Grade 1 Result 2026
Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website.
Step 2: Click on the link for “Technician Grade 1 Signal Result 2026” under CEN 02/2025.
Step 3: Open the PDF containing shortlisted roll numbers.
Step 4: Search for your roll number using Ctrl+F.
Step 5: To download the scorecard, log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Step 6: Download and save the result and scorecard for future use.
The Board said shortlisted candidates will receive details regarding Document Verification through SMS, email and the official website. Candidates will have to download their e-call letters containing the reporting date, venue and instructions for DV and medical examination.
RRB has also informed candidates that after completion of document verification, they will be sent for medical examination at designated Railway hospitals, usually on the following day. Since the process may continue for three to four days, candidates have been advised to come prepared accordingly.
Candidates appearing for DV must carry original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies in A4 size. They will also need to upload scanned colour copies of certificates, educational qualifications, community certificates, photograph and signature through the portal before DV. The upload link will be activated separately as per the DV schedule notice.
The Board further cautioned candidates against touts and fake promises regarding recruitment, stating that the entire selection process is fully computerised and based strictly on merit.