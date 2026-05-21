RRB Technician Grade 1 Results 2026 Out: How to download from regional websites

RRB Technician Grade 1 Results 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the results for the Technician Grade 1 Signal recruitment examination under CEN 02/2025. Candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted on March 13, 2026 can now check their qualifying status and download their scorecards through the official regional RRB websites.

According to the official notice, candidates shortlisted in the CBT have been provisionally selected for the next stage of the recruitment process, which includes Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination. The list of shortlisted roll numbers has been released in ascending order and not according to merit rank.

RRB has clarified that candidates can check their individual result and scorecard by logging in to the RRB portal using their Registration Number and Date of Birth. The scorecard link will remain active from May 21 to June 4, 2026.