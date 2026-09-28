RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 590 posts; check details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online applications for various paramedical positions across Indian Railways. Interested candidates can visit the regional websites of the board to apply for the positions notified under CEN 05/26. As per the detailed notification issued by the board on September 12 on its official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, a total of 590 vacancies have been announced for the current recruitment drive across various RRBs.
The application process has been started in online mode from September 15, with the last date fixed as October 14 at 11:59 pm. The deadline set for the payment of the application fee is October 16, while candidates will be allowed to make changes in the submitted form from October 17 to October 26.
According to the notification, the dates for the Computer-based Test (CBT) and other exam-related announcements will be shared in due course through the aforementioned website.
Read | UPSC direct recruitment 2026: Applications begin for various positions; check vacancy details
Check position-wise vacancies
Candidates can refer to the table given below to know position-wise vacancies available across all RRBs.
|Positions
|Total Vacancies (All RRBs)
|Nursing Superintendent
|365
|Dialysis Technician
|01
|Health & Malaria Inspector Gr II
|43
|Audiologist & Speech Therapist
|01
|Pharmacist (Entry Grade)
|118
|Radiographer X-Ray Technician
|25
|ECG Technician
|04
|Optometrist
|02
|Lab Assistant Gr. II
|31
|Total
|590
The detailed notification for the RRB paramedical recruitment 2026 is available on the official website mentioned above. Candidates can download and check the notification to know more about eligibility, pay scale, selection process, and other requirements.