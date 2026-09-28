RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 590 posts; check details here

RRB will release the exam date in due course on its official website (Image: AI Generated)

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online applications for various paramedical positions across Indian Railways. Interested candidates can visit the regional websites of the board to apply for the positions notified under CEN 05/26. As per the detailed notification issued by the board on September 12 on its official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, a total of 590 vacancies have been announced for the current recruitment drive across various RRBs.

The application process has been started in online mode from September 15, with the last date fixed as October 14 at 11:59 pm. The deadline set for the payment of the application fee is October 16, while candidates will be allowed to make changes in the submitted form from October 17 to October 26.