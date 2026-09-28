RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 590 posts; check details here

According to the notification, the dates for the Computer-based Test (CBT) and other exam-related announcements will be shared in due course through the aforementioned website. A total of 590 vacancies have been announced for the current recruitment drive across various RRBs

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 28, 2026 10:28 AM IST
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026RRB will release the exam date in due course on its official website (Image: AI Generated)
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The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online applications for various paramedical positions across Indian Railways. Interested candidates can visit the regional websites of the board to apply for the positions notified under CEN 05/26. As per the detailed notification issued by the board on September 12 on its official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, a total of 590 vacancies have been announced for the current recruitment drive across various RRBs.

The application process has been started in online mode from September 15, with the last date fixed as October 14 at 11:59 pm. The deadline set for the payment of the application fee is October 16, while candidates will be allowed to make changes in the submitted form from October 17 to October 26.

According to the notification, the dates for the Computer-based Test (CBT) and other exam-related announcements will be shared in due course through the aforementioned website.

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Read | UPSC direct recruitment 2026: Applications begin for various positions; check vacancy details

Check position-wise vacancies 

Candidates can refer to the table given below to know position-wise vacancies available across all RRBs.

Positions Total Vacancies (All RRBs)
Nursing Superintendent 365
Dialysis Technician 01
Health & Malaria Inspector Gr II 43
Audiologist & Speech Therapist 01
Pharmacist (Entry Grade) 118
Radiographer X-Ray Technician 25
ECG Technician 04
Optometrist 02
Lab Assistant Gr. II 31
Total 590

Examination fee

The RRB examination fee is Rs 500 for general candidates, of which Rs 400 will be refunded after appearing in the CBT, while SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender and EBC candidates have to pay Rs 250, which will also be refunded after appearing in the CBT, after applicable bank charges. Only candidates who appear for the CBT will receive the refund.

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The board has warned applicants against submitting multiple applications to the same or different RRBs, as it would lead to the rejection of their candidature. Candidates submitting more than one application will also face disqualification and debarment from future RRB or RRC exams.

The detailed notification for the RRB paramedical recruitment 2026 is available on the official website mentioned above. Candidates can download and check the notification to know more about eligibility, pay scale, selection process, and other requirements.

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