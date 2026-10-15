RRB NTPC UG Notification 2026 Out: Applications open for 1688 posts, here’s how to apply

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 07/2026 on its official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
According to the notification, the online application process has started today, October 15, and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the regional RRB portal. The application window will remain open till November 13, up to 11:59 pm.
Read | RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Applications begin for 3,548 graduate-level posts
As announced, the current RRB NTPC UG recruitment drive aims to fill 1,688 vacancies in various non-technical posts in the Indian Railways. The vacancies are notified for four positions, namely Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk.
Candidates can refer to the table below to know the dates for the upcoming events.
|Notification release date
|September 26, 2026
|Online application begins
|October 15, 2026
|Online application closes
|November 13, 2026 (by 11:59 pm)
|Last date for application fee payment
|November 15, 2026
|Application modification window
|November 16 to November 25, 2026
Candidates who want to register for the ongoing RRB NTPC UG 2026 application process can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications online.
Step 1: Go to the official regional website of RRB.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the link available for RRB NTPC UG application under CEN 07/2026.
Step 3: Create an account by entering all the required details.
Step 4: Sign in using the registered mobile number or email address.
Step 5: Complete the application form, upload the required documents and pay the applicable fee.
Step 6: Preview the form carefully before submitting it and save the confirmation receipt of the completed application for future reference.
Candidates applying for the exam are required to read the detailed notification available on the above-mentioned website to know more about the eligibility criteria and exam pattern before submitting their applications.