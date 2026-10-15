RRB NTPC UG Notification 2026 Out: Applications open for 1688 posts, here’s how to apply

Candidates can access the RRB NTPC UG notification 2026 through rrb.indianrailways.gov.in (Photo: AI Generated)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 07/2026 on its official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.

According to the notification, the online application process has started today, October 15, and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the regional RRB portal. The application window will remain open till November 13, up to 11:59 pm.

Read | RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Applications begin for 3,548 graduate-level posts

As announced, the current RRB NTPC UG recruitment drive aims to fill 1,688 vacancies in various non-technical posts in the Indian Railways. The vacancies are notified for four positions, namely Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk.