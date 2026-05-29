RRB NTPC UG Final Results Out: How to download CEN 06\2024 scorecards?

RRB NTPC UG final result for CEN 06/2024 has been out (image: ai generated)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB NTPC Undergraduate final result 2026 for CEN 06/2024. Candidates can download the result PDF from their respective regional RRB websites.

Along with the final result, the board has also released zone-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for candidates shortlisted for document verification. Scorecards are also available at the candidate login portal. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy for future reference.

How to Check the RRB NTPC UG Result?

Follow these steps to check the RRB NTPC UG 2026 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to the “RRB NTPC Undergraduate CEN 06/2024” link available on the homepage