RRB NTPC UG Final Results Out: How to download CEN 06\2024 scorecards?

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB NTPC Undergraduate final result 2026 for CEN 06/2024. Candidates can download the result PDF from their respective regional RRB websites.
Along with the final result, the board has also released zone-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for candidates shortlisted for document verification. Scorecards are also available at the candidate login portal. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy for future reference.
Follow these steps to check the RRB NTPC UG 2026 result:
Step 1: Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in
Step 2: Navigate to the “RRB NTPC Undergraduate CEN 06/2024” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Click on “Final Result and Cut Off”
Step 4: A new window will open displaying the result PDF with the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
Step 5: Candidates can use Ctrl+F to search for their roll number in the PDF
Step 6: Download and save it for future use
The scorecard includes the candidate’s name, roll number, raw marks before normalisation, normalised score used for ranking, shortlist status for document verification (DV) or Medical Examination, and post category. Candidates are advised to verify all personal details on the scorecard and notify their regional RRB immediately if any errors are found.
Candidates will receive an e-call letter via the RRB website, SMS, and email containing the date, venue, and reporting time for DV. For the DV round, candidates must carry all original documents along with two sets of self-attested A4 photocopies.
Candidates should be prepared to stay for three to four days to complete both the verification and medical procedures. The medical examination fee is Rs 24, with additional charges applicable only if special tests are required. Failure to attend the DV or Medical Examination will result in cancellation of candidature.
Under CEN 06/2024, RRB announced 3,445 undergraduate vacancies for posts including Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk. A total of 21 lakh candidates appeared for CBT 1, while 52,008 appeared for CBT 2, of which only 14,947 qualified for the Computer-Based Speed Typing Test (CBTST). The CBT 1 exam was conducted from August 7 to September 9, 2025, while CBT 2 was held on December 20, 2025.
Provisionally shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification and medical examination conducted by the respective Railway Boards. The DV will be held at the exam centres mentioned in the e-call letter. Final selection depends on successful document verification, medical fitness, and fulfilment of all eligibility conditions.