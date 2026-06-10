RRB NTPC 2026 UG admit cards issued for phase 2; exam from June 13

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit card for candidates who are scheduled to appear in Phase 2 of the examination, to be held on June 13. Government job aspirants can download their admit cards by visiting the respective regional RRB portals and logging in with their registration number and date of birth, once they are released.
The examination will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 13 to June 20. The test aims to fill 3,058 vacancies in the non-technical positions across various zones.
Follow these steps to download the RRB NTPC 2026 Phase 2, admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website of your respective RRB region
Step 2: Click on the “RRB NTPC UG (CEN 07/2025)” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your registration number along with password or date of birth (DOB)
Step 4: Complete the captcha verification and submit the details
Step 5: Download and print it out for future reference
The admit card is an important document which all candidates must carry to the examination centre. It contains personal details like the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, photograph, signature, examination date, centre address, reporting time, shift time and last day instructions. Candidates must note that without the admit card, entry will not be permitted into the examination centre.
The examination will be conducted in three shifts daily. Shift 1 will run from 9 am to 10:30 am, shift 2 will run from 12:45 pm to 2:15 pm, and lastly, shift 3 will run from 4:30 pm to 6 pm. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time to complete the subsequent verification process smoothly. Candidates who enter later than the reporting time will not be permitted inside the centre.
The CBT 1 examination will consist of 100 questions carrying one mark each. Questions will be asked from a variety of disciplines like mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning and general awareness. ⅓ marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Unattempted or unanswered questions carry no marks.