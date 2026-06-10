RRB NTPC 2026 UG admit cards issued for phase 2; exam from June 13

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit card for candidates who are scheduled to appear in Phase 2 of the examination, to be held on June 13. Government job aspirants can download their admit cards by visiting the respective regional RRB portals and logging in with their registration number and date of birth, once they are released.

The examination will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 13 to June 20. The test aims to fill 3,058 vacancies in the non-technical positions across various zones.

How to download the RRB NTPC 2026 admit card?

Follow these steps to download the RRB NTPC 2026 Phase 2, admit card: