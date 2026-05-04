RRB NTPC UG 2026: Admit cards released for CBT- 1 exam at rrbapply.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the RRB NTPC UG 2026. Eligible candidates can access and download their admit cards by visiting the official website at rbapply.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the CBT-1 examination can view their exam city, date, time, and shift either through the official website or regional RRB portals.
Earlier, on April 27, 2026, the city intimation slip was released by the RRB. In case of any query or inaccuracy in the admit card, candidates can reach out to the authorities at 9513166169 from Monday to Sunday, between 9 am and 6 pm.
The exams are scheduled to be held on these dates:
May: 7, 8, 9, 13, 14,
June: 16–21
Follow these steps to download the admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website at http://www.rrbapply.gov.in or the regional RRB portals
Step 2: On the homepage, search for “CEN 07/2025 NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026”
Step 3: Enter login credentials like your registration number, password, or date of birth
Step 4: A new window will open displaying your admit card
Step 5: Download it and print it out for further use
The admit card is an important document without which the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Along with this, candidates also need to carry their original Aadhaar card or a printout of their e-verified Aadhaar card.
RRB NTPC examination process includes CBT-1, CBT-2, and skill test (if applicable), followed by document verification and medical examination. The CBT-1 examination will comprise 100 objective questions spanning various disciplines like general awareness, mathematics, general intelligence, and reasoning subjects. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes, and ⅓ marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
The examination will be conducted in three phases across 200 cities. The admit card and city intimation slips are being released in a staggered manner by the RRB, about 9-10 days before the candidate’s exam date.