RRB NTPC UG 2026: Admit cards released for CBT- 1 exam at rrbapply.gov.in

Candidates appearing for the CBT-1 examination can view their exam city, date, time and shift either through the official website or regional RRB portals.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the RRB NTPC UG 2026. Eligible candidates can access and download their admit cards by visiting the official website at rbapply.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the CBT-1 examination can view their exam city, date, time, and shift either through the official website or regional RRB portals.

Earlier, on April 27, 2026, the city intimation slip was released by the RRB. In case of any query or inaccuracy in the admit card, candidates can reach out to the authorities at 9513166169 from Monday to Sunday, between 9 am and 6 pm.

The exams are scheduled to be held on these dates: