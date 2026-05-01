RRB NTPC UG 2025 CBT 1 city intimation slip released; admit cards next, exam dates

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the exam city intimation slip for the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) recruitment under CEN No. 07/2025. Candidates who have registered for the CBT 1 examination can now check their allotted exam city and date through the official RRB website – rrbapply.gov.in. The regional websites including rrbcdg.gov.in are also making the RRB NTPC UG 2025 city slip link active.

As per the official notice, the CBT 1 exams are scheduled to be conducted on multiple dates — May 7, 8, 9 and June 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2026. While the city slips can be accessed to check the exam city details approximately 10 days prior to their respective exam date, the board has clarified that the e-call letters (admit cards) will be released four days before the scheduled examination date mentioned in the city intimation slip.