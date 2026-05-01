RRB NTPC UG 2025 CBT 1 city intimation slip released; admit cards next, exam dates

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 1, 2026 11:23 AM IST
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the exam city intimation slip for the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) recruitment under CEN No. 07/2025. Candidates who have registered for the CBT 1 examination can now check their allotted exam city and date through the official RRB website – rrbapply.gov.in. The regional websites including rrbcdg.gov.in are also making the RRB NTPC UG 2025 city slip link active.
As per the official notice, the CBT 1 exams are scheduled to be conducted on multiple dates — May 7, 8, 9 and June 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2026. While the city slips can be accessed to check the exam city details approximately 10 days prior to their respective exam date, the board has clarified that the e-call letters (admit cards) will be released four days before the scheduled examination date mentioned in the city intimation slip.
Candidates appearing for the exam will undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at the exam centre. They must carry their original Aadhaar card or a valid e-Aadhaar printout. Authorities have advised candidates to ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.
Additionally, candidates are urged to verify and update their Aadhaar details, especially if the biometric data was registered before the age of 15, to ensure smooth verification during the examination process.
For assistance, RRBs have activated a helpdesk (9513166169), operational from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 6 pm.
The board has also cautioned candidates against fraudulent agents and advised them to rely only on official RRB websites for updates, reiterating that recruitment is strictly merit-based through the Computer-Based Test (CBT).
“Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates,” it said.