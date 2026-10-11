RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 3,548 graduate-level posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced a total of 3,548 vacancies for graduate-level posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment 2026.
The application process for the upcoming RRB NTPC graduate 2026 exam has started online on October 8. As per the announcement, the last date to apply for the notified positions in the Indian Railways is November 6, up to 11:59 pm.
Eligible candidates who want to apply for the ongoing recruitment process can submit their applications through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.
The recruitment notification has been issued under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 06/2026, covering four categories of posts, namely Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Goods Train Manager, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist and Senior Clerk Cum Typist across commercial services, train operations, accounts and administration.
RRB NTPC Graduate 2026: Important dates
The upcoming important events for the recruitment process are mentioned in the table below:
|Application form release date
|October 8, 2026
|Last date to apply
|November 6, 2026
|Last date for exam fee payment
|November 8, 2026
|Application form correction window
|November 9–18, 2026
The selection process consists of a first-stage computer-based test (CBT), a second-stage CBT, followed by document verification and medical examination, as required by the position.
Check position-wise vacancies
Candidates can refer to the following table to know about position-wise vacancies announced under the RRB NTPC Graduate 2026 notification.
|Position
|Number of vacancies
|Goods Train Manager
|2,750
|Senior Clerk Cum Typist
|371
|Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist
|300
|Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor
|127
|Total
|3,548
The initial basic pay for the above-mentioned positions are based on the Seventh Central Pay Commission pay levels. Applicable allowances and service conditions will be governed by the relevant rules.
The position of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor will carry an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month at Pay Level 6, while the other three categories will carry an initial basic pay of Rs 29,200 per month at Pay Level 5, according to the notification.
Candidates who want to apply for the exam are require to check the official notification carefully and complete the application process within the prescribed deadline.