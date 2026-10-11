RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 3,548 graduate-level posts

Other significant details such as CBT exam dates and admit card release date will be announced by the recruitment board in due course (Photo: AI Generated)

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced a total of 3,548 vacancies for graduate-level posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment 2026.

The application process for the upcoming RRB NTPC graduate 2026 exam has started online on October 8. As per the announcement, the last date to apply for the notified positions in the Indian Railways is November 6, up to 11:59 pm.

Eligible candidates who want to apply for the ongoing recruitment process can submit their applications through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

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The recruitment notification has been issued under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 06/2026, covering four categories of posts, namely Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Goods Train Manager, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist and Senior Clerk Cum Typist across commercial services, train operations, accounts and administration.