RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2026: Board issues result PDF under CEN O6\2025

RRB NTPC Graduate Result CBT 1 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the results for the RRB NTPC Graduate (CEN 06/2025) CBT 1 exam on June 11, 2026. Candidates who took the exam from March 16 to March 27 can check their qualifying status, as well as the zone-wise merit lists and scorecards, on the official regional RRB websites.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,810 vacancies for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level posts. Candidates who have successfully cleared the CBT 1 examination are now eligible to take the CBT 2 examination. The results have been released in PDF format and include the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.