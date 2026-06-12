RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2026: Board issues result PDF under CEN O6\2025

RRB NTPC Graduate Result CBT 1 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the results for the RRB NTPC Graduate (CEN 06/2025) CBT 1 exam on June 11, 2026. Candidates who took the exam from March 16 to March 27 can check their qualifying status, as well as the zone-wise merit lists and scorecards, on the official regional RRB websites.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,810 vacancies for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level posts. Candidates who have successfully cleared the CBT 1 examination are now eligible to take the CBT 2 examination. The results have been released in PDF format and include the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results for several regional zones, including Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Ajmer, Bilaspur, Bhopal, Jammu and Srinagar, Mumbai, Siliguri, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Ranchi. Candidates can visit their respective regional RRB websites to download the result PDF and check their qualifying status.
–RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
–RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
–RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
–RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
–RRB Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.org
–RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
–RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
–RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
–RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
–RRB Trivandrum: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
–RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
–RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
–RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
–RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
–RRB Mald: rrbmalda.gov.in
–RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
–RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
–RRB Bhopal:rrbbpl.nic.in
–RRB Bhubaneswar: rrbbbs.gov.in
–RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
Additionally, the RRB has released the cut-off marks for the RRB NTPC Graduate examination. These cut-off marks vary by category and region and have been determined based on factors such as the number of vacancies, the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, and the overall performance in the examination.
Those who qualify will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process, which is CBT 2. After CBT 2, the process may include a skill test or an aptitude test, depending on the position. This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination before the final selection is made. The final results are expected to be published in PDF format on the official regional RRB websites.
Meanwhile, the Board has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit card for candidates who are scheduled to appear in Phase 2 of the examination, to be held on June 13.