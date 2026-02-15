RRB NTPC Graduate 2025-2026: CBT one schedule out; exam from March 16

The Board has announced that Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be a key requirement for candidates appearing in the NTPC Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) in 2026. (Image- AI Generated)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the examination dates for the Graduate Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment drive. The exam will be conducted between March 16 and March 27, 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Candidates who clear CBT 1 will qualify for the subsequent NTPC Graduate CBT 2 examination.

To facilitate applicants, the RRB will issue city intimation slips and travel passes for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates on March 6, 2025, ten days ahead of the exam.

Meanwhile, the admit cards will be released on March 12, 2025, four days before the commencement of the test. Candidates can download their admit cards directly from the respective regional RRB websites.