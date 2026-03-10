RRB NTPC Admit Cards: Hall tickets to be out this week at regional RRBs websites

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the admit cards for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) this week. The CBT 1 is scheduled to be held from March 16 to March 27, 2026, across multiple shifts at exam centres nationwide, under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 06/2025. The Board has already released the exam city intimation slips.

The exam will be held in three daily shifts: the first at 9 am, the second at 12:45 pm, and the third at 4:30 pm. Each shift lasts 90 minutes, and candidates are required to arrive at their exam centre at least one and a half hours before the start time.