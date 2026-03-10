RRB NTPC Admit Cards: Hall tickets to be out this week at regional RRBs websites

3 min readNew DelhiMar 10, 2026 11:30 AM IST
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the admit cards for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) this week. The CBT 1 is scheduled to be held from March 16 to March 27, 2026, across multiple shifts at exam centres nationwide, under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 06/2025. The Board has already released the exam city intimation slips.
The exam will be held in three daily shifts: the first at 9 am, the second at 12:45 pm, and the third at 4:30 pm. Each shift lasts 90 minutes, and candidates are required to arrive at their exam centre at least one and a half hours before the start time.
The admit card will be issued four days before each candidate’s individual CBT 1 exam date, and candidates can download their hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth or password from the official websites.
How to download
Step 1: Candidates can download the admit card by logging in to the official portal at rrb.digialm.com or their respective regional RRB website.
Step 2: Mention your registration number and password, or date of birth.
Step 3: Select the submit button, and you can download your hall tickets.
Aspirants will also receive notification of their admit cards via SMS and email to their registered mobile number and email address.
Posts and exam pattern
The recruitment covers 5,810 vacancies across posts, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Senior Clerk cum Typist.
The CBT 1 exam pattern consists of 100 questions carrying 100 marks — 40 from general awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from general intelligence and reasoning — to be completed in 90 minutes, with one-third negative marking for wrong answers.
Biometric verification
The RRB has made it clear that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be conducted at exam centres before entry. Candidates must carry the original Aadhaar card or a printed e-verified Aadhaar, and ensure it remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before exam day.
Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories can also download a travel pass from the portal, which entitles them to concessional train tickets for travel to their exam centre. Aspirants are also advised to verify all details on the slip carefully and check their respective regional RRB websites regularly for admit card updates and any further instructions.