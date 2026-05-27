RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2026 Out: Check list of shortlisted candidates on regional RRB websites

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 2 results for candidates who appeared in the second-stage Computer Based Test conducted on December 20, 2025 under CEN 06/2024. The result PDFs containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the respective regional RRB websites.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for multiple undergraduate-level NTPC posts including Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Train Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Junior Clerk cum Typist. As per the vacancy notification, the recruitment aims to fill 3,445 posts in total. Of these, 2,022 vacancies are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 72 for Train Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist.