RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2026 Out: Check list of shortlisted candidates on regional RRB websites

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 2 results for candidates who appeared in the second-stage Computer Based Test conducted on December 20, 2025 under CEN 06/2024. The result PDFs containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the respective regional RRB websites.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for multiple undergraduate-level NTPC posts including Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Train Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Junior Clerk cum Typist. As per the vacancy notification, the recruitment aims to fill 3,445 posts in total. Of these, 2,022 vacancies are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 72 for Train Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist.
Candidates can also check their individual scorecards by logging in to the RRB portal using their registration number and date of birth. The board has clarified that shortlisting has been done on the basis of marks obtained out of 100 in CBT 2. Final selection and allotment of posts will depend on merit, post preference, Typing Skill Test qualification wherever applicable, document verification, medical fitness, and availability of vacancies.
Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website
Step 2: Click on the NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 link
Step 3: Open the PDF containing shortlisted roll numbers
Step 4: Search your roll number using Ctrl+F
Step 5: Download and save the result PDF for future reference
Candidates shortlisted in the CBT 2 examination have now been provisionally selected for the next stages — Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.
RRB has informed candidates that DV call letters will be issued separately through SMS, email, and official websites. Shortlisted candidates must carry original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies during verification. After DV, candidates will undergo medical examination at designated Railway hospitals.