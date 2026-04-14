RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam schedule out, city slip to release in April at rrbcdg.gov.in

The RRBs have mentioned that all such details will be made available only through their official websites. (AI generated image)

The Ministry of Railways has released the tentative schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) under CEN 07/2025 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate posts. According to the official notification, the CBT-1 will be held in multiple phases across May and June 2026 to accommodate the large number of applicants. The exam is scheduled to take place on May 7, May 8, and May 9, followed by additional dates on June 13 and June 14, and then from June 16 to June 21.

The RRB NTPC examination will be conducted by various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) at centres across the country as part of the ongoing recruitment drive.

Candidates will be able to check their allotted exam city and date through an official link that will be activated 10 days before their respective exam date. This advance intimation will help applicants make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, the same portal will provide access to travel authority documents. The RRBs have mentioned that all such details will be made available only through their official websites.