RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 Out: Response sheet for CBT1, provisional keys out at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

A Ludhiana resident has accused Indian Railways of negligence after one of his four pet Labradors died due to an AC failure during transit to Pune. (Railway/representational image)

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the provisional answer key, question papers and individual response sheets for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 1 examination. Candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for Undergraduate-level posts under CEN 07/2025 can now access the answer key by logging in through the official RRB websites.

The objection window is also open, and candidates can challenge any answer key discrepancies till July 5, 2026, at 11:55 pm.

The CBT 1 examination for Undergraduate-level NTPC posts, including Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk, was conducted in multiple phases between May 7 and May 9, and June 13 and June 20, 2026. Candidates can use the provisional answer key and their response sheets to estimate their scores before the final answer key is published.