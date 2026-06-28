RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 Out: Response sheet for CBT1, provisional keys out at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the provisional answer key, question papers and individual response sheets for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 1 examination. Candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for Undergraduate-level posts under CEN 07/2025 can now access the answer key by logging in through the official RRB websites.
The objection window is also open, and candidates can challenge any answer key discrepancies till July 5, 2026, at 11:55 pm.
The CBT 1 examination for Undergraduate-level NTPC posts, including Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk, was conducted in multiple phases between May 7 and May 9, and June 13 and June 20, 2026. Candidates can use the provisional answer key and their response sheets to estimate their scores before the final answer key is published.
Step 1. Visit the official RRB website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the CEN 07/2025 (NTPC Undergraduate) link available on the homepage.
Step 3. Open the link for Tentative CBT 1 Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet.
Step 4. Log in using your registration number and password/date of birth.
Step 5. View the answer key, question paper and your recorded responses.
Step 6. Download and save a copy for future reference.
Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the same portal by July 5, 2026 (11:55 pm). A processing fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank charges, is payable while raising objections. If an objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded after deducting the applicable bank charges.
No representations will be accepted after the deadline, and the decision taken by the Railway Recruitment Boards on the objections will be final.