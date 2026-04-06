RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 out at rrb.digialm.com, raise objections by April 12

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 for the CBT 1 (Graduate Level) examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their response sheet, question paper, and provisional answer key through the official portal — rrb.digialm.com.
The answer key allows candidates to verify their responses and estimate their probable scores ahead of the final result. Candidates can raise objections against any discrepancies in the answer key till April 12.
Step 1: Visit the official RRB website or the answer key portal from your respective regional RRB website – ‘rrb.digialm.com’
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2026’
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth/password
Step 4: Click on the login/submit button
Step 5: The answer key along with your response sheet will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save the answer key for future reference