RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 out at rrb.digialm.com, raise objections by April 12

The revision will benefit running staff across Indian Railways by ensuring better compensation aligned with the current Dearness Allowance levels, it said. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 for the CBT 1 (Graduate Level) examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their response sheet, question paper, and provisional answer key through the official portal — rrb.digialm.com.

The answer key allows candidates to verify their responses and estimate their probable scores ahead of the final result. Candidates can raise objections against any discrepancies in the answer key till April 12.

Steps to download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website or the answer key portal from your respective regional RRB website – ‘rrb.digialm.com’