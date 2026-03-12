RRB NTPC Admit Cards: Board issues hall tickets for CBT 1; exams from March 16

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) examination. The E-Call Letters became available on March 12, 2026, four days before the first scheduled exam date. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the official RRB portal and all regional RRB websites. The Board, under the CEN 06\2025, has placed the option to download the E-call letter.

Read | RRB NTPC CBT 1 2026 Admit Card (OUT) Live

This year, a total of 5,810 Graduate Level vacancies for posts including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, and Traffic Assistant.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2026, across multiple shifts at examination centres spread across India. The exam is being held on a total of 10 days, with three shifts typically being conducted per day — morning, afternoon, and evening. Candidates’ specific exam dates and shift timings are printed on their individual admit cards.

How to download the admit card

Step 1: Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the central candidate login portal or their respective region-specific RRB official websites, such as rrbpatna.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in or rrbcdg.gov.in/2025-06-ntpcg.php

Step 2: To download the admit card, candidates must enter their valid registration number and date of birth on the official RRB website.

Step 3: After logging in, candidates should verify all details carefully — including name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and reporting time — before taking a printout.

Step 4: Candidates are advised to download the PDF and take at least two clear printouts. One copy is to be given at the examination hall, while the other serves as the candidate’s personal record.

Story continues below this ad

Authorities have issued an advisory reminding candidates that the original Aadhaar Card is mandatory for biometric verification at the exam centre, and no other ID proof can substitute it. Candidates without their Aadhaar will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

Officials have also cautioned applicants not to confuse the City Intimation Slip — which was released on March 7 — with the actual admit card. The City Intimation Slip and the Admit Card are two separate documents. Only the E-Call Letter (admit card) grants entry to the examination hall.

Exam Pattern: 100 Questions in 90 Minutes

The RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 exam comprises three sections: General Awareness (40 questions), Mathematics (30 questions), and General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 questions), totalling 100 questions. The exam duration is 90 minutes for regular candidates and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates. For every wrong answer, one-third of a mark will be deducted.

Candidates who clear CBT 1 will subsequently appear for CBT 2, followed by document verification and a medical examination before final selection. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards immediately and avoid last-minute technical hurdles.