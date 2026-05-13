RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 Results Out: Check cut-off, qualifying list

RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 Results Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has declared the RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 results for recruitment under CEN 05/2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination for posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) can check the qualifying list and cut-off details through their respective regional RRB websites. The combined list of roll numbers shortlisted for the 2nd Stage CBT has been uploaded on each individual RRB regional portal.
The 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted by RRBs on February 19, 20, and 25, 2026 across various examination centres in the country. Candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage based on their performance in CBT 1 and the order of preference submitted for different posts during the application process.
According to the official notice, candidates qualifying under reserved categories including OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen will continue to be considered under their respective reservation categories during subsequent stages of the recruitment process. The board has clarified that shortlisting for document verification will later be based on candidates’ performance in the 2nd Stage CBT.
RRB has also informed candidates that the schedule for the 2nd Stage CBT will be announced separately in due course. Exam city intimation slips are expected to be released around 10 days before the examination date, while e-call letters will be available approximately four days prior to the exam.
Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website concerned
Step 2: Click on the link for “RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2026” or “CEN 05/2025 Result”
Step 3: Open the PDF containing the list of shortlisted candidates
Step 4: Search your roll number using the Ctrl+F function
Step 5: Download and save the result PDF for future reference
Candidates can also log in using their registration number and date of birth to check their individual scores, qualifying status, and question papers along with officially marked correct answers.
The recruitment board has cautioned candidates against touts and fraudulent promises related to job selection. RRB reiterated that the recruitment process is completely computerised and selection is strictly based on merit. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official RRB websites for updates regarding CBT 2 schedules and further recruitment stages.