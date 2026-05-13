RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 Results Out: Check cut-off, qualifying list

RRB JE CBT 1 Results Out: How and where to check? (Screengrab of result PDF)

RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 Results Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has declared the RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 results for recruitment under CEN 05/2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination for posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) can check the qualifying list and cut-off details through their respective regional RRB websites. The combined list of roll numbers shortlisted for the 2nd Stage CBT has been uploaded on each individual RRB regional portal.

The 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted by RRBs on February 19, 20, and 25, 2026 across various examination centres in the country. Candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage based on their performance in CBT 1 and the order of preference submitted for different posts during the application process.