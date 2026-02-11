RRB JE, DMS, CMA 2025: Board revises exam schedule for CBT 1 

In a notification issued on February 10, the Board announced the new dates — February 19, 20, and 25 — for the computer-based test one recruitment tests.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 01:36 PM IST
RRB JE, DMS, CMA 2025: Board revises exam schedule for CBT 1 Applications for the post were accepted between October 31 and December 10, 2025.(representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Railway Recruitment Board has revised the examination schedule for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). In a notification issued on February 10, the Board announced the new dates — February 19, 20, and 25 — for the computer-based test one recruitment tests.

The exam city slips have already been made available on the regional RRB portals, and admit cards for the candidates are expected to be released four or five days before the scheduled exam. Candidates will be able to check their slip on the official website at rrbapply.gov.in, or on regional RRB websites, such as rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbjammu.nic.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbbhopal.gov.in, and others.

The Railway Recruitment Board issued the JE Recruitment notice under CEN 05/2025 on September 29, 2025. Applications for the post were accepted between October 31 and December 10, 2025. The recruitment drive covers 2,570 vacancies, offering a Level-6 pay scale with a basic monthly salary of Rs 35,400.

How to check the RRB CBT 1 exam city 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board — either the central portal at rrbcdg.gov.in or the website of your respective regional RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link titled “RRB City Intimation Slip 2025.”

Step 3: Click on the link, after which a separate login page will appear.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials — registration number along with your password or date of birth — in the required fields.

Story continues below this ad

Step 5: Once logged in, the screen will display your exam city, exam date, and shift timing for the CBT 1 examination.

Step 6: Download and save the city intimation slip so you can refer to it later while planning exam-day logistics.

The slip contains the exam city and state, helping candidates plan travel if needed. It also includes the exam date, enabling candidates to track their schedule without confusion, and the shift timing, which is crucial for reporting to the centre at the correct time.

The official e-call letter will follow later and will contain the complete venue address, roll number, and exam instructions. Candidates must appear only in their assigned shift and at their designated centre; failing to do so may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates appearing for the exam will undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at the centre before entering the hall and must carry their original Aadhaar card or an e-verified printout. They are advised to complete Aadhaar verification in advance by logging in at rrbapply.gov.in to ensure smooth entry.

Even those who verified Aadhaar during application submission should keep their Aadhaar unlocked in the UIDAI system to avoid inconvenience on exam day.

For queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the Helpdesk at +91 7996339995, available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
rahul gandhi in parliament
We’re moving from a world of one superpower to multiple superpowers: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
vande mataram
All 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram must before National Anthem when played together: MHA
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce
'Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav': Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says 'actor will be out soon'
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Kerala first blind judge
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Ranbir Kapoor with his father Rishi Kapoor
‘Men from my generation grew up with that distance’: Ranbir Kapoor on how Animal’s core theme of father-son relationship drew him towards the role
Apple, Google and Samsung are set to unveil new smartphones this February.
February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon
Advertisement
Must Read
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon
Apple, Google and Samsung are set to unveil new smartphones this February.
YouTube launches AI playlist generator for premium subscribers
The rollout comes as YouTube works to make its Premium subscription more appealing. Earlier this week, the company began limiting access to song lyrics for some free users of the YouTube Music app. (Image: Reuters)
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
‘Men from my generation grew up with that distance’: Ranbir Kapoor on how Animal’s core theme of father-son relationship drew him towards the role
Ranbir Kapoor with his father Rishi Kapoor
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
Kerala first blind judge
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga’: Guyana minister stuns Parliament by switching to Hindi
After taking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon responded in Hindi, further naming the Opposition member
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement