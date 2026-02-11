RRB JE, DMS, CMA 2025: Board revises exam schedule for CBT 1 

The Railway Recruitment Board has revised the examination schedule for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). In a notification issued on February 10, the Board announced the new dates — February 19, 20, and 25 — for the computer-based test one recruitment tests.

The exam city slips have already been made available on the regional RRB portals, and admit cards for the candidates are expected to be released four or five days before the scheduled exam. Candidates will be able to check their slip on the official website at rrbapply.gov.in, or on regional RRB websites, such as rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbjammu.nic.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbbhopal.gov.in, and others.

The Railway Recruitment Board issued the JE Recruitment notice under CEN 05/2025 on September 29, 2025. Applications for the post were accepted between October 31 and December 10, 2025. The recruitment drive covers 2,570 vacancies, offering a Level-6 pay scale with a basic monthly salary of Rs 35,400.

How to check the RRB CBT 1 exam city 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board — either the central portal at rrbcdg.gov.in or the website of your respective regional RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link titled “RRB City Intimation Slip 2025.”

Step 3: Click on the link, after which a separate login page will appear.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials — registration number along with your password or date of birth — in the required fields.

Step 5: Once logged in, the screen will display your exam city, exam date, and shift timing for the CBT 1 examination.

Step 6: Download and save the city intimation slip so you can refer to it later while planning exam-day logistics.

The slip contains the exam city and state, helping candidates plan travel if needed. It also includes the exam date, enabling candidates to track their schedule without confusion, and the shift timing, which is crucial for reporting to the centre at the correct time.

The official e-call letter will follow later and will contain the complete venue address, roll number, and exam instructions. Candidates must appear only in their assigned shift and at their designated centre; failing to do so may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates appearing for the exam will undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at the centre before entering the hall and must carry their original Aadhaar card or an e-verified printout. They are advised to complete Aadhaar verification in advance by logging in at rrbapply.gov.in to ensure smooth entry.

Even those who verified Aadhaar during application submission should keep their Aadhaar unlocked in the UIDAI system to avoid inconvenience on exam day.

For queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the Helpdesk at +91 7996339995, available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.