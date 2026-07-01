RRB Group D Result 2026 Out: Download scorecards, here’s what shortlisted candidates should do next

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB Group D Result 2026 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their Group D exam results, merit list, and scorecards on the official regional RRB websites. RRB conducted the Group D exam between November 27, 2025, and February 10, 2026. A total of 32,438 vacancies notification was released.
The RRB result has been released in PDF format containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Individual scorecards are also available through candidate login using their registration number and date of birth.
Candidates who have qualified in the CBT will now be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), the next stage of the recruitment process. The schedule for PET will be announced by the respective regional RRBs.
The RRB Group D recruitment process comprises four stages:
— Computer-Based Test (CBT)
— Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
— Document Verification (DV)
— Medical Examination (ME)
A total of 32,438 vacancies have been notified across different railway zones. These include posts such as:
Track Maintainer Grade-IV
Assistant Pointsman
Assistant (Workshop)
Assistant (Bridge)
Assistant (C&W)
Assistant Loco Shed
Assistant Operations
Assistant TL & AC
Assistant TRD
Hospital Assistant and other Level-1 posts.
Salary
Selected candidates will be appointed in Pay Level-1 of the 7th CPC with an initial basic pay of Rs 18,000 per month, along with admissible allowances such as DA, HRA and Transport Allowance.
Only candidates who qualify at each stage will be considered for final appointment to Level-1 posts in Indian Railways.
The Computer-Based Test was conducted earlier this year, after which the provisional answer key was released, and candidates were allowed to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question. The Board will prepare the final result after evaluating the objections received and revising the answer key, wherever required.
Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their scorecard for future reference and regularly check the official RRB websites for updates on the PET schedule, document verification and further stages of the recruitment process.