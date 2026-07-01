RRB Group D Result 2026 Out: Download scorecards, here’s what shortlisted candidates should do next

Aadhar card is a must for entering the exam hall. (Image generated by AI)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB Group D Result 2026 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their Group D exam results, merit list, and scorecards on the official regional RRB websites. RRB conducted the Group D exam between November 27, 2025, and February 10, 2026. A total of 32,438 vacancies notification was released.

The RRB result has been released in PDF format containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Individual scorecards are also available through candidate login using their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates who have qualified in the CBT will now be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), the next stage of the recruitment process. The schedule for PET will be announced by the respective regional RRBs.