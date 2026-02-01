RRB Group D Recruitment: Application starts for Level-1 posts; vacancies, eligibility

The official website to apply against the RRB Group D recruitment is rrbapply.gov.in.

Indian Railways, on January 31, started the application for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D Recruitment 2026. The online application process for RRB Group D Level-1 posts will close on March 2, 2026, at 11.59 pm. The recruitment is against the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 09/2025.

The official website to apply against the RRB Group D recruitment is rrbapply.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 22,195 vacancies across various railway zones and production units for Level-1 posts under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix. Selected candidates will be placed in Level-1 with an initial basic pay of Rs 18,000, along with applicable allowances as per rules.