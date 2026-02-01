RRB Group D Recruitment: Application starts for Level-1 posts; vacancies, eligibility

The recruitment drive aims to fill 22,195 vacancies across various railway zones and production units for Level-1 posts under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 01:59 PM IST
The official website to apply against the RRB Group D recruitment is rrbapply.gov.in.
Indian Railways, on January 31, started the application for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D Recruitment 2026. The online application process for RRB Group D Level-1 posts will close on March 2, 2026, at 11.59 pm. The recruitment is against the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 09/2025.

The official website to apply against the RRB Group D recruitment is rrbapply.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 22,195 vacancies across various railway zones and production units for Level-1 posts under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix. Selected candidates will be placed in Level-1 with an initial basic pay of Rs 18,000, along with applicable allowances as per rules.

Candidates must be between 18 and 33 years of age as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserved category candidates as per government norms, details of which will be outlined in the detailed notification.

In terms of educational qualification, applicants must have passed Class 10 (High School) from a recognised board. For certain technical or trade-specific posts, candidates holding ITI certificates may be considered, subject to post-wise eligibility conditions.

Candidates from the general, OBC and EWS categories will be required to pay Rs 500, while SC, ST, PwD candidates and all women applicants will pay a reduced fee of Rs 250, as per the existing fee structure.

The selection process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in multiple stages, including a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Medical Examination. Candidates must qualify each stage to be considered for final appointment.

 

