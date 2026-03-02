RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Last day to apply for 22,195 posts

RRB Group D exam: Applications can be filed on the official websites of all RRBs regional websites. (Image: AI generated)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close its registration window today, March 2, 2026, for the recruitment of 22,195 Group D posts. Candidates who have yet to apply must register through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs before the deadline.

While the registration portal shuts today, the last date for application fee payment for submitted applications has been set as March 4, 2026. A modification window will subsequently open on March 5 and remain active until March 14, 2026, allowing candidates to make corrections to their submitted forms.

How to Apply

Step 1: Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of their regional RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage, they must click on the RRB Group D recruitment 2026 application link, complete the registration process, and log in to their account.