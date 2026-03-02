RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Last day to apply for 22,195 posts

3 min readNew DelhiMar 2, 2026 01:04 PM IST
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close its registration window today, March 2, 2026, for the recruitment of 22,195 Group D posts. Candidates who have yet to apply must register through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs before the deadline.
While the registration portal shuts today, the last date for application fee payment for submitted applications has been set as March 4, 2026. A modification window will subsequently open on March 5 and remain active until March 14, 2026, allowing candidates to make corrections to their submitted forms.
How to Apply
Step 1: Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of their regional RRB.
Step 2: On the homepage, they must click on the RRB Group D recruitment 2026 application link, complete the registration process, and log in to their account.
Step 3: After filling in the application form and paying the fee, candidates must submit the form and download the confirmation page.
Step 4: A hard copy of the confirmation page should be retained for future reference.
Application Fee
The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 500, of which Rs 400 will be refunded — after applicable bank charges — upon appearing in the CBT. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, female, transgender, minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories, the fee is Rs 250, which will similarly be refunded upon appearing in the examination.
Only candidates who actually appear in the CBT will be eligible for the fee refund. Payment can be made through internet banking, debit or credit cards, or UPI.
Selection Process
The selection process for RRB Group D 2026 will primarily comprise a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). The examination will be 90 minutes long and consist of 100 questions, each carrying one mark. Candidates should note that negative marking is applicable — one-third of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
However, the railway administration reserves the right to conduct a second-stage CBT if deemed necessary, in which case the first-stage CBT will be treated as a qualifying test to shortlist candidates for the subsequent round.
Given that today is the final day for registration, candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid last-minute technical difficulties. For further details, candidates can refer to the official websites of the regional Railway Recruitment Boards.