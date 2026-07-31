RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 releasing today for 32,438 posts; level-1 CBT from August 3

RRB Group-D CBT Level-1 Admit Cards: Where and how to download (Image via Canva)

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 today, July 31, for candidates registered to appear in the first phase of the Computer Based Test (CBT) starting August 3. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through their respective regional RRB websites using their registration number and date of birth or password.

The recruitment drive is being conducted under CEN 09/2025 to fill 32,438 Level-1 vacancies across Indian Railways. The posts include Pointsman, Track Maintainer, Assistant, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, Assistant TL and AC, among others.

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