RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 releasing today for 32,438 posts; level-1 CBT from August 3

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 today, July 31, for candidates registered to appear in the first phase of the Computer Based Test (CBT) starting August 3. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through their respective regional RRB websites using their registration number and date of birth or password.
The recruitment drive is being conducted under CEN 09/2025 to fill 32,438 Level-1 vacancies across Indian Railways. The posts include Pointsman, Track Maintainer, Assistant, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, Assistant TL and AC, among others.
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The RRB Group-D 2026 will be held from August 3 to August 25 in multiple shifts across the country. Admit cards will be issued four days before the candidate’s respective examination date. Candidates scheduled for later phases of the examination will receive their hall tickets accordingly.
Earlier, the RRB had started releasing the exam city intimation slip in a phased manner, beginning with candidates appearing on August 3 and 4.
Step 1: Visit the respective regional RRB website.
Step 2: Click on the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 link.
Step 3: Log in using the registration number and date of birth/password.
Step 4: Verify the details displayed on the admit card.
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.
The admit card will mention details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, shift timing, reporting time, examination centre address and exam-day instructions.
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Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. The selection process comprises the Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification and medical examination.