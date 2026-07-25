RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 released for August 3, 4 exams

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for candidates scheduled to appear in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on August 3 and August 4. Candidates can check their allotted exam city, examination date and shift timing by logging in through the official RRB regional websites using their registration number and date of birth/password.

The RRB Group D CBT will be conducted from August 3 to August 21, 2026 for recruitment under CEN 09/2025. The city intimation slip has currently been issued only for candidates appearing on August 3 and 4. For candidates scheduled to appear after August 5, the city intimation slips will be released phase-wise, around 10 days before their respective examination dates.