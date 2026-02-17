RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: When will RRB release candidates’ response sheets?

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 soon. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the pan-India recruitment exam, will be able to check and download from the official website at rrbapply.gov.in, and respective regional RRB websites, such as rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in and others.

The RRB Group-D Computer-Based Test (CBT) exam ended on February 10, 2026, and candidates are awaiting announcement around the release date for the provisional answer key.

Based on previous recruitment cycles, the answer key is generally published within a few weeks after the final shift of the examination. As the last exam was held on February 10, the provisional answer key is likely to be released around the fourth week of February 2026.