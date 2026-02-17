RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: When will RRB release candidates’ response sheets?

3 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 10:08 AM IST
RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 soon. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the pan-India recruitment exam, will be able to check and download from the official website at rrbapply.gov.in, and respective regional RRB websites, such as rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in and others.
The RRB Group-D Computer-Based Test (CBT) exam ended on February 10, 2026, and candidates are awaiting announcement around the release date for the provisional answer key.
Based on previous recruitment cycles, the answer key is generally published within a few weeks after the final shift of the examination. As the last exam was held on February 10, the provisional answer key is likely to be released around the fourth week of February 2026.
The RRB response sheet will be issued along with the answer key. Candidates should note that any claims regarding the release of the answer key are not official unless notified on rrb.digialm.com or the respective regional RRB websites.
Once the RRB Group D provisional answer key is published, candidates will be able to log in and download both the answer key and their response sheet. The board will also open an objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. To raise objections, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question within the prescribed deadline. After reviewing the objections, RRB will issue the final answer key.
Steps to download RRB Group D Answer Key 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official RRB DigiLMS website or the respective regional RRB website.
Step 2: Click on the link for “RRB Group D Answer Key 2026.”
Step 3: Log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
Step 4: View the provisional answer key and response sheet on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the document for future reference.
The RRB Group D CBT was conducted over a long schedule from November 27, 2025, to February 10, 2026. The examination was held to fill 32,438 Level 1 vacancies under the ongoing recruitment drive. Since the test was organised in multiple phases across various regions to accommodate a large number of applicants, the answer key will be released only after the completion of all shifts.
Using the provisional key and response sheet, candidates can calculate their estimated scores with the help of marking criteria and assess their chances in the recruitment process.