RRB Group D Answer key 2025-26: Where and how to check RRB provisional answer key

Railway RRB Group D Answer key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the provisional answer key for the Group D recruitment examination under CEN 08/2024. The announcement, made on February 17, allows candidates who appeared for the nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) to access and download the answer key along with their response sheets from the official portal, rrbapply.gov.in, as well as regional RRB websites, including Chandigarh, Allahabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and others.

The Group D CBT concluded on February 10, 2026. The Board has confirmed that the final answer key will be released in the next phase of the recruitment process. Candidates are permitted to raise objections against the provisional answer key until February 23, 2026 (5 pm).