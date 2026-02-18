RRB Group D Answer key 2025-26: Where and how to check RRB provisional answer key

Railway RRB Group D Answer key 2026 Download Direct Link at rrb.digialm.com: The Group D CBT concluded on February 10, 2026. The Board has confirmed that the final answer key will be released in the next phase of the recruitment process.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 09:53 AM IST
RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 Out: Where and how to check RRB issues provisional answer keyCandidates are permitted to raise objections against the provisional answer key until February 23, 2026 (5 pm).  (Express photo by Amit Mehra/ representative)
Make us preferred source on Google

Railway RRB Group D Answer key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the provisional answer key for the Group D recruitment examination under CEN 08/2024. The announcement, made on February 17, allows candidates who appeared for the nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) to access and download the answer key along with their response sheets from the official portal, rrbapply.gov.in, as well as regional RRB websites, including Chandigarh, Allahabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and others.

Live Updates | RRB Group D Answer Key 2026

The Group D CBT concluded on February 10, 2026. The Board has confirmed that the final answer key will be released in the next phase of the recruitment process. Candidates are permitted to raise objections against the provisional answer key until February 23, 2026 (5 pm).

Steps to download RRB Group D Answer Key 2026

Here is how candidates can check and download the provisional answer keys:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB DigiLMS website or the respective regional RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the link for “RRB Group D Answer Key 2026.”

Step 3: Log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Step 4: View the provisional answer key and response sheet on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the document for future reference.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates are advised to rely only on notifications published through rrb.digialm.com or the respective regional RRB websites, as any claims circulating elsewhere regarding the release of the answer key are not considered official.

The Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted over an extended schedule from November 27, 2025, to February 10, 2026, across multiple phases and regions to accommodate the large applicant pool. The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 Level 1 vacancies nationwide.

The RRB has clarified that the final answer key will be published after the completion of all shifts. In the meantime, candidates can use the provisional key and their response sheets to calculate estimated scores based on the official marking scheme, helping them gauge their chances in the selection process.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
‘Getting drugs like Zomato order’: His
‘Getting drugs like Zomato order’: His son dead, a Punjab cop’s helplessness
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Somy Ali prays for ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's father Salim Khan's health.
Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend prays for Salim Khan's recovery: 'Heart sank when I read of hospitalisation'
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
drinking water
The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Australia's T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult
Australia were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stages. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’
The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative.
The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is
drinking water
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement