RRB Group D Answer key 2025-26: Where and how to check RRB provisional answer key

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 09:53 AM IST
Railway RRB Group D Answer key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the provisional answer key for the Group D recruitment examination under CEN 08/2024. The announcement, made on February 17, allows candidates who appeared for the nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) to access and download the answer key along with their response sheets from the official portal, rrbapply.gov.in, as well as regional RRB websites, including Chandigarh, Allahabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and others.
Live Updates | RRB Group D Answer Key 2026
The Group D CBT concluded on February 10, 2026. The Board has confirmed that the final answer key will be released in the next phase of the recruitment process. Candidates are permitted to raise objections against the provisional answer key until February 23, 2026 (5 pm).
Steps to download RRB Group D Answer Key 2026
Here is how candidates can check and download the provisional answer keys:
Step 1: Visit the official RRB DigiLMS website or the respective regional RRB website.
Step 2: Click on the link for “RRB Group D Answer Key 2026.”
Step 3: Log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
Step 4: View the provisional answer key and response sheet on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the document for future reference.
Candidates are advised to rely only on notifications published through rrb.digialm.com or the respective regional RRB websites, as any claims circulating elsewhere regarding the release of the answer key are not considered official.
The Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted over an extended schedule from November 27, 2025, to February 10, 2026, across multiple phases and regions to accommodate the large applicant pool. The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 Level 1 vacancies nationwide.
The RRB has clarified that the final answer key will be published after the completion of all shifts. In the meantime, candidates can use the provisional key and their response sheets to calculate estimated scores based on the official marking scheme, helping them gauge their chances in the selection process.