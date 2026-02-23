RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today at rrbapply.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the objection window for the RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 today, February 23. Candidates will be able to raise objections only till 5 pm, after which the challenge link will be disabled across all regional RRB websites.
The objection facility was opened on February 17, 2026, allowing candidates nearly a week to review the provisional answer key and their individual response sheets. During this period, applicants were allowed to carefully examine the official answers and submit challenges in case they found any discrepancies.
To file an objection, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges. However, the Board has clarified that if an objection is found valid after expert evaluation, the fee for that particular question will be refunded. The refund will be credited to the same bank account used for making the online payment, after deduction of bank charges.
Candidates can follow the steps below to submit their challenges-
Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB.
Step 3: Click on the link titled “RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 Objection Window” on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password/date of birth.
Step 4: View the provisional answer key and your response sheet.
Step 5: Select the question you wish to challenge.
Step 6: Upload relevant supporting documents.
Step 7: Pay the required fee and submit the objection form.
Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Once the objection window closes, the Board will review all the challenges received and prepare the final answer key accordingly. Candidates are advised to complete the objection process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.
