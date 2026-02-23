RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today at rrbapply.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the objection window for the RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 today, February 23. Candidates will be able to raise objections only till 5 pm, after which the challenge link will be disabled across all regional RRB websites.

The objection facility was opened on February 17, 2026, allowing candidates nearly a week to review the provisional answer key and their individual response sheets. During this period, applicants were allowed to carefully examine the official answers and submit challenges in case they found any discrepancies.

To file an objection, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges. However, the Board has clarified that if an objection is found valid after expert evaluation, the fee for that particular question will be refunded. The refund will be credited to the same bank account used for making the online payment, after deduction of bank charges.