RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026 out; check steps to download

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the city intimation slip for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2026 exam scheduled for November 3, 4, and 5. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now access the city intimation slip from the official website, rrb.digialm.com.

The RRB ALP computer-based test (CBT 1) will be conducted offline at various exam centres for a total of 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies notified under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 01/2026.

RRB has announced that the ALP e-call letter or the admit cards will be released approximately four days before the candidate’s scheduled examination date on the above-mentioned website.

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RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2026: How to download?

The city intimation slip contains the information about the examination city allotted to the candidate, their examination date and shift. It allows candidates to make their travel and accommodation arrangements accordingly. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to access their city intimation slip online through the respective RRB regional website or the candidate login portal.