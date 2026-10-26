RRB ALP city intimation slip 2026 out; check steps to download

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the city intimation slip for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2026 exam scheduled for November 3, 4, and 5. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now access the city intimation slip from the official website, rrb.digialm.com.
The RRB ALP computer-based test (CBT 1) will be conducted offline at various exam centres for a total of 11,127 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies notified under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 01/2026.
RRB has announced that the ALP e-call letter or the admit cards will be released approximately four days before the candidate’s scheduled examination date on the above-mentioned website.
RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2026: How to download?
The city intimation slip contains the information about the examination city allotted to the candidate, their examination date and shift. It allows candidates to make their travel and accommodation arrangements accordingly. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to access their city intimation slip online through the respective RRB regional website or the candidate login portal.
Step 1: Go to the official RRB regional website, or rrb.digialm.com.
Step 2: Click on the active link for RRB ALP 2026 CBT 1 city intimation slip.
Step 3: Sign in using the login credentials, such as the registration number and date of birth or password.
Step 4: Enter the security pin or captcha displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Tap on ‘Login’ to submit the details.
Candidates can download and save the RRB ALP exam city intimation slip for future reference.
While city slip is issued primarily to inform candidates about their examination location and schedule, they should not confuse it with the admit cards. The city intimation slip will not be accepted for entry to the examination hall. Candidates will be required to download and carry their admit card separately.
Candidates appearing for the exam are required to verify all information displayed on the city slip and regularly check their respective RRB regional websites for early updates on the forthcoming the admit card and other exam instructions.