Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed counselling results 2019 declared, how to check

Rajasthan BSTC counselling results 2019: The results for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (Rajasthan BSTC) or Pre D.El.Ed. counselling has been released. The candidates who have cleared the exam and registered for counselling can check their allotment list at the official website, bstc2019.org.

Candidates were given a window to select the colleges of their choice. Based on choice and merit, the colleges will be allotted today. Those who wish to take admission in the allotted college will have to pay a fee and get their documents verified.

Rajasthan BSTC first allotment list: Documents needed

— BSTC marks sheet

— Education qualification

— Nativity certificate

— Birth certificate

— Reservation certificates, if any

— Passport size photos

— Identity proof

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan BSTC has removed the college ‘Children Academy college, Alwar, Rajasthan’ from the list as the documents provided by the college are fake, as per the BSTC authorities. Hence students will not be able to take admission in the college under the counselling process.

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 was declared on July 3 (Wednesday). Around 7 lakh students appeared for the exam of which selected and eligible candidates were shortlisted for the counselling process.