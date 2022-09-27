RPVT 2022: Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry declares result; here’s how to check

RPVT 2022: The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (RAJUVAS), Bikaner today declared the results for Rajasthan Pre-University Veterinary Test (RPVT) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official RAJUVAS website — rajuvas.org.

Candidates would require their user ID/ or registration number and password to check their score for RPVT 2022.

RPVT 2022 Result Declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official RAJUVAS website — rajuvas.org.

Step 2: In the top scroll, click on the link for RPVT 2022.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window, where you will have to once again click on the link for PRVT 2022 result.

Step 4: Enter your user ID/ or registration number and password, and click on login.

Step 5: You will be able to see your score card after successfully logging in. Download and save the score card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their score cards thoroughly to ensure there is no spelling mistake or factual errors.

Advertisement

Now that the result has been declared, RAJUVAS will release a merit list and the candidates who appear on the list will be eligible for counselling process and will soon be given a schedule for the same.

RPVT is an offline exam that is conducted once a year for admissions to B.V. Sc and A.H degree courses. THis year, the exam was successfully conducted on September 11.