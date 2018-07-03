RPVT 2018 result declared at rajuvas.org, check now

RPVT 2018 result: All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website, rajuvas.org RPVT 2018 result: All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website, rajuvas.org

RPVT 2018 result: The result of the Rajasthan Pre Veterinary Test (RPVT 2018) has been announced. All those who had appeared for the exam can find the same on the official website, rajuvas.org. The exam was conducted on June 10, 2018 for admission to B.V.Sc and A.H courses.

The test consisted of one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of the exam was three hours. The exam was held at Bikaner and Jaipur only.

RPVT 2018: How to check results

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the board, rajuvas.org

Step 2: Click on the moving link ‘Results 2018’

Step 3: Enter Registration Number, Roll Number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for furthder reference.

About the Board

The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner is a newly constituted body corporate established under subsection (3) of section 1 of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Act, 2010. The University came into existence on May 13, 2010. The headquarter of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences is located at Bikaner.

