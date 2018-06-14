RPVT 2018 answer keys released at rajuvas.org, file grievances

RPVT answer keys 2018: The exam was conducted on June 10, 2018 for admission to B.V.Sc and A.H courses. The exam was conducted on June 10, 2018 for admission to B.V.Sc and A.H courses.

RPVT answer keys 2018: The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) has released the answer keys of the Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test (RPVT) 2018. All those who had appeared for the exam can find the same on the official website, rajuvas.org. The exam was conducted on June 10, 2018 for admission to B.V.Sc and A.H courses. The result will be declared on July 2. The test consisted of one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of the exam was three hours. The exam was held at Bikaner and Jaipur only.

In case anyone wants to file any grievances regarding the same, he/she can do so at through email on rpvtrajuvas@gmail.com before June 15 till 5 pm. Once the result is out, the admission allotments on regular and payment state quota seats will be made in permitted constituent and affiliated private veterinary colleges. Those who qualify will then be called for counselling.

RPVT 2018: How to download answer keys

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the board, rajuvas.org

Step 2: Click on the moving link ‘Answer key RPVT 2018’

Step 3: A PDF will open displaying the answer keys

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About the Board

The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner is a newly constituted body corporate established under subsection (3) of section 1 of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Act, 2010. The University came into existence on May 13, 2010. The headquarter of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences is located at Bikaner.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd