RPSC SI Admit Cards 2025 Released: How to download hall tickets for April 5,6 exams?

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, by logging in with their SSO ID and date of birth. The admit card is a compulsory document for entry into the examination hall and participation in the test. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,015 Sub-Inspector posts, with written examinations scheduled for April 5 and 6, 2026.
–April 5 (11 am – 1 pm): General Hindi
–April 5 (3 pm – 5 pm): General Knowledge & General Science
The written test marks the first stage of the selection process. Successful candidates will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by the Physical Standard Test (PST).
Step 1. Visit the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the link for “RPSC SI Admit Card 2026”
Step 3. Enter your application number/SSO ID and date of birth
Step 4. Submit the details to view your admit card
Step 5. Download and print a copy for future use
Candidates may also access their admit cards through the direct link provided on the website.
The Sub-Inspector examination will follow a question paper format designed to test both accuracy and speed. The paper carries a maximum of 200 marks and must be completed within two hours. Candidates will have to complete 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying equal weight. While every correct response earns full marks, the evaluation system also incorporates negative marking, with one-third of a mark deducted for each incorrect answer.
The physical test stage of the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector recruitment is to evaluate candidates’ fitness and endurance. It comprises two parts — the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
In the PMT, candidates must meet specific height and chest standards. For men, the minimum height is 168 cm, with a chest measurement of 81–86 cm and at least 5 cm expansion. For women, the minimum height requirement is 152 cm.
The PET assesses strength and agility through events such as the 100m race, long jump, and chin-ups/shot put, with separate criteria for male and female candidates. Each event carries marks, and candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying score to advance further.
For detailed information regarding the exam structure, paper pattern, and recruitment process, applicants are advised to check the official RPSC portal.