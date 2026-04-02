RPSC SI Admit Cards 2025 Released: How to download hall tickets for April 5,6 exams?

The admit card is a compulsory document for entry into the examination hall and participation in the test.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, by logging in with their SSO ID and date of birth. The admit card is a compulsory document for entry into the examination hall and participation in the test. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,015 Sub-Inspector posts, with written examinations scheduled for April 5 and 6, 2026.

–April 5 (11 am – 1 pm): General Hindi

–April 5 (3 pm – 5 pm): General Knowledge & General Science

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The written test marks the first stage of the selection process. Successful candidates will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by the Physical Standard Test (PST).