Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

RPSC Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2022: Dec 24 paper postponed to Jan 29

The exam will now be held on January 29, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check the notice at the official website— rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, RPSC teacher recruitment exam, RPSC senior teacher competitive exam, PRSC teacher recruitment exam paper leakThe exam was to be held from 9 am to 11 am on December 24. (Express Photo/ representative image)
RPSC Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Saturday postponed the senior teacher competitive exam 2022 of general knowledge (Group C) for senior teacher grade 2. The exam will now be held on January 29, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check the notice at the official website— rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam which was scheduled for December 24 from 9 am to 11 am, was postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

As per the official schedule, the exams began on December 21 and were to be concluded on December 27.

RPSC announced the postponement of the exam on its official twitter handle.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot announced the cancellation of exam after the question paper was allegedly leaked just hours before the commencement of the exam and 44 people, including the suspected kingpin of the scam and 37 students, were arrested.

The police said that the paper leak gang allegedly took Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the second-grade teachers’ recruitment test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 12:15:10 pm
