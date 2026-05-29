RPSC RAS Recruitment 2026: Application to start for 607 posts in June–Eligibility, pay & more

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RAS Recruitment 2026 notification for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination on May 27. A total of 607 vacancies have been announced for different states and subordinate service posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process begins on June 4 and will remain open until July 3, 2026.
Of the 607 posts, 192 are for State Services, including Rajasthan Administrative Service, Rajasthan Police Service, Accounts Service, Cooperative, Planning and other departments, while 415 posts are for Subordinate Services such as Tehsildar, Cooperation, Devasthan, Labour Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment, among others.
Candidates holding a graduation degree in any field from a recognised university are eligible to apply. The minimum age requirement is 21 years, and the maximum is 40 years. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Applications can be submitted at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must apply using their SSO ID. They are advised to fill in all personal and educational details carefully and upload their photograph, signature, and required documents before submitting the form.
General and BC Creamy Layer candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹600. Fee details for reserved categories are available in the official notification.
The selection process will be conducted in three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview. The preliminary exam is qualifying in nature, and marks scored in the Main Examination and Interview will be used to prepare the final merit list. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026.
Selected candidates will be placed at Pay Level 10 to Pay Level 14 on the Rajasthan 7th CPC pay matrix, depending on the post they are appointed to.
Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying. The notification is available on the official RPSC website. For more information or queries, candidates can refer to the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.