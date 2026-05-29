RPSC RAS Recruitment 2026: Application to start for 607 posts in June–Eligibility, pay & more

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RAS Recruitment 2026 notification for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination on May 27. A total of 607 vacancies have been announced for different states and subordinate service posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process begins on June 4 and will remain open until July 3, 2026.

Of the 607 posts, 192 are for State Services, including Rajasthan Administrative Service, Rajasthan Police Service, Accounts Service, Cooperative, Planning and other departments, while 415 posts are for Subordinate Services such as Tehsildar, Cooperation, Devasthan, Labour Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment, among others.