RPSC Exam 2025: SC revises its order, allows single candidate to sit for exam instead of 713

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The Supreme Court on Friday modified its April 2 order and directed the Rajasthan Public Service Commission to permit one candidate instead of 713 to appear in the sub-inspector police/platoon commander recruitment examination, 2025, scheduled on April 5-6.
In a relief to the RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission), a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, which assembled on a holiday, modified its Thursday order.
The RPSC is scheduled to hold the examination for recruitment of 1,015 sub-inspectors/platoon commanders on April 5-6, and over 7.70 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the test.
The order was passed on an application filed by the RPSC alleging that material facts were suppressed from the bench, which asked it to issue provisional admit cards to 713 candidates including applicant Suraj Mal Meena, who had approached the court.
On Thursday, the bench took up Meena’s plea and granted relief to him and 712 others by asking the RPSC to issue admit cards to all of them. It said the results of those who would appear in the examination in terms of its order would not be published till such time that the Rajasthan High Court pronounced its verdict on two separate petitions related to the test.
On Friday, taking note of submissions by the RPSC’s counsel, the bench modified its order and restricted the relief of allowing over 700 candidates to take up the test to Meena alone.
The bench, however, said the other candidates, who are not before the apex court, may approach the high court and seek permission to reappear if the pending verdict asks the RPSC to conduct a further test for them.
The test for sub-inspectors and platoon commanders in the state was earlier cancelled following allegations of large-scale irregularities and malpractices. The RPSC decided to hold a fresh exam without granting any age relaxation to those who were barred on this count.
This led to the filing of a petition before the single-judge bench of the high court in Jaipur. The candidates were allowed provisionally to appear in the exam. This order was later stayed by the division bench of the high court, leading the aggrieved candidate to approach the top court.