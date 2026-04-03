RPSC Exam 2025: SC revises its order, allows single candidate to sit for exam instead of 713

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its April 2 order and directed the Rajasthan Public Service Commission to permit one candidate instead of 713 to appear in the sub-inspector police/platoon commander recruitment examination, 2025, scheduled on April 5-6.

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In a relief to the RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission), a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, which assembled on a holiday, modified its Thursday order.

The RPSC is scheduled to hold the examination for recruitment of 1,015 sub-inspectors/platoon commanders on April 5-6, and over 7.70 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the test.

The order was passed on an application filed by the RPSC alleging that material facts were suppressed from the bench, which asked it to issue provisional admit cards to 713 candidates including applicant Suraj Mal Meena, who had approached the court.