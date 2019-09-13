Row over extension to DSWs: 15 Senators write to Panjab University V-C, Registrar

Ten days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Panjab University authorities to convene a Senate meeting within a week, 15 senators Thursday wrote a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor and the registrar of the university regarding convening the meeting as early as possible. Stressing that the Senate is the supreme authority of the university, the letter stated that the university’s stand on the extension of the DSWs is against the resolution passed by the Senate.

The senators demanded a meeting in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The HC, in an order dated September 2, had directed the authorities that the Senate meeting should be convened within seven days and the matter be put to vote.

As many as 48 Senate members had earlier submitted in writing that extension should be given to the DSWs.

The senators state that the meeting would resolve the unnecessary controversy created with respect to extension to be granted to the DSWs. The letter said, “In order to protect the interest of the University and to save the University from further embarrassment the meeting should be called and the matter should be put to rest.”

The senators who signed the letter include Anu Chatrath, Rajat Sandhir, Navdeep Goyal, Ronki Ram, Dayal Pratap Singh Randhawa and Rajesh Gill.

Anu Chatrath said, “The university was asked in a single bench order to give a seven day notice and get the meeting done and produce a result before the court on 16th. Filing of Letter Patents Appeal (LPA) does not empower the authorities to not implement the single bench order. Today is September 12 and where is the time for a seven day notice? The university is waiting for the LPA decision which is to come out on Friday and the issue is due in single bench court on Monday.”

Navdeep Goyal said, “Although they have gone for LPA, there is no stay on the single bench judge order. Even after we submitted the letter, the vice-chancellor (Raj Kumar) is not agreeing. It shows that he is adamant and we may have to go for the contempt proceedings also.”