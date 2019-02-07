Rose festival at Panjab University from Feb 8

With 155 varieties of roses and over 15 competitions, Panjab University will organise its 10th Rose festival from February 8 to 10 at RC Paul Rose Garden in PU campus.

University vice-chancellor Prof Raj Kumar will inaugurate the three-day event to be held at an estimated of Rs 15 lakh at 2pm on February 8. Professor Karamjeet Singh, registrar, Panjab University, will be the guest of honor.

Competitions will be held for studens in photography, mehndi design, collage making, face painting, slogan writing, and other performing arts. Organisers are planning selfie points too.

A three-day exhibition-cum-workshop on ‘Natural Biodiversity’ to sensitise the audience about the science, climate, environment, biodiversity, nature, flora and fauna will also be held. Cultural programmes will be presented by students from schools across the city. There will be a fashion show on the theme Bollywood 2019 on the first day of the event.