Rose Day: Floriculture industry is blooming, check top courses and career

This Rose Day, move your love for flowers beyond the traditional celebrations and gift yourself a blooming career. Floriculture or cultivating flowers is a thriving business. For past few decades, this industry has been growing due to high demand during weddings and other special days celebrations. Moreover, ornamental and flowering plants are also used as raw materials in the pharmaceutical sector, perfume and food industry.

The Indian Floriculture is worth Rs 130 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach Rs 394 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20 per cent during 2018-2023, according to ResearchandMarkets report. Among the major reasons behind this growth is the emphasis on export by the flower growers but as the demand in the local industry is increasing so are the career options.

Earlier, the courses were limited to short-term and diploma programmes but now students can pursue professional degrees in the same. Here is a list of courses which can help you attain a career in the emerging field –

Diploma courses

Advanced Diploma in Floriculture

Diploma in Floriculture

Diploma in Floriculture and Landscape Gardening

Certificate Course in Floriculture

Certificate courses

Commercial vegetable production (3 months)

Commercial floriculture (3 months)

Commercial fruit production (3 months)

Horticulture Supervisors training course (6 months)

All these courses are available at Institute of Horticulture Technology (IHT). The institute is a pioneer in the industry and comes under the Ministry of Agriculture and cooperation, Minister of Agriculture

Undergraduate courses

Bachelor’s of Science in Floriculture and Landscaping (three-years)

The course is provided by many institutes including Mata Gujri College (MGC), and Bajali College. Students who have cleared class 12 can apply for the same.

Postgraduate courses

Master of Science (M.Sc) in Floriculture and Landscaping (two-years)

The course is available to those who have done a bachelor’s degree in a related field. Candidates can pursue the same from institutes including Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, and Tamil Nadu Agriculture University

Professional courses

Nursery Production for Kitchen Gardens – 1 week

Innovative Nursery Production – 2 weeks

Polyhouse Cut Flower Production – 2 weeks

Protected Flower Cultivation – 5 days

Modern Nursery Production Technology – 5 days

Government Sector Jobs

There are many jobs available after courses in the field. Among the largest government sector recruiters are –

Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR)

Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI)

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)

Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER)

CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI)