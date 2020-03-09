Rolls-Royce, IIT-Madras collaborate for research, up skilling programs

IIT Madras campus IIT Madras campus

Rolls-Royce, a technology company, is collaborating with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras to promote and explore opportunities for joint research programs. Rolls-Royce will also roll-out a ‘Technical Higher Study Framework’ to facilitate higher education for its engineers, in partnership with IIT Madras.

As part of the MoU, Rolls-Royce and IIT Madras will also aim to pursue advanced research in areas of relevance to future technological and programmatic needs of the company.

In addition, as part of its Technical Higher Study Framework, Rolls-Royce will sponsor select employees keen to pursue masters and PhD level studies, in partnership with IIT Madras. To qualify for the program, employees must first clear the IIT Madras selection process, and their topic should be aligned with Rolls-Royce strategic research priorities and capabilities.

The program is open to all permanent employees at the Rolls-Royce Engineering Centre in Bengaluru who have completed 36 months of service with the company. The initiative is in line with the company’s efforts to promote growth and career progression for its engineering talent.

Speaking about this collaboration, Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia, said, “We look forward to exploring areas where we can co-develop technological solutions. At the same time, we are keen to leverage this collaboration to promote up-skilling and professional development of our engineering talent, and facilitate higher education and research in areas of strategic interest.”

