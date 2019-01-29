RMSA to Samagra Shiksha; states to spend 233.6 crore on Swachhata action plan activities

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had launched Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) as a centrally sponsored scheme in March 2009. Improving the quality of secondary education was the primary motive of RMSA. It also intended to increase the enrollment rate in 5 years from 52 per cent to 75 per cent.

It was to do so by making a secondary school available within an appropriate distance of each habitable location, ensuring adherence of norms by secondary schools, making them gender / socio-economic / disability discrimination proof, and by giving universal access to all for secondary level education.

School infrastructure is provided in RMSA, including additional art and craft rooms, barrier-free access, classrooms, drinking water facilities, electricity, ICT, laboratories, libraries, school building, toilets. RMSA then went on to subsume the previously implemented schemes ICT in schools, girls hostel, IEDSS in 2013-14.

Then, Samagra Shiksha was launched in 2018-19 which further subsumed the three schemes SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan), RMSA, Teacher Education (TE). Samagra Shiksha encompasses pre-school to class 12. It is in place to ensure that quality education with inclusivity at its core is provided at all levels. All states and UTs get financial assistance for the scheme. For 2018-19, a total budget of 30,891.81 crore is allocated for Samagra Shiksha.

Although funds are not divided state/UT-wise, each state/UT prepares an annual plan keeping in mind their requirements. This is reflected in their Annual Work Plan and Budget. Consequently, these plans get the approval in tune with the financial guidelines that come with the scheme.

All states and UTs also get financial assistance in form of a recurring composite grant for government schools.

The amount for the same varies from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per year per school. A minimum of 10 per cent of this is to be spent by them in activities including looking after toilets as a part of the Swachhata Action Plan or SAP. State / UT-wise details of funds estimated for SAP under Samagra Shiksha in 2018-19 is as follows.

It can be seen in the report that Uttar Pradesh has the highest estimate of 3442.96 lakh, followed by Bihar at 2551.29 lakh and then Madhya Pradesh at 2197.31 lakh.