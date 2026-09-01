Rising costs, visa curbs cool study abroad plans for nearly half of Indian Gen Z: Survey

Rising tuition costs, visa and immigration restrictions, and concerns over safety and geopolitical uncertainty are prompting Indian Gen Z students to reassess plans to study abroad, with nearly half of those who had considered an overseas education saying their interest has declined over the past year, according to a new survey by education technology company Emeritus.

India’s Gen Z Outlook 2026 report, based on a survey of 1,010 respondents aged 15 to 28 across major Indian cities, found that 48 per cent of respondents who had considered studying abroad reported lower interest than a year ago.

Cost emerged as the biggest factor behind the shift, cited by 37 per cent of respondents, followed by visa and immigration complexities (26 per cent) and safety concerns (24 per cent).